Ted Lasso season 4 renewal: A January 2025 update

With us now into January 2025, you can argue that this is where the rubber meets the road when it comes to a Ted Lasso season 4. We are getting more of the Apple TV+ super-hit … right?

Well, this is where we remind you that nothing has technically been confirmed as of yet and while we are hopeful, there are a lot of boxes that still need to be checked off. A big one is just getting the official green light from the streaming service. In the interim, all we have our questions, including whether or not Jason Sudeikis has solidified a story as of yet.

Now, based on a lot of the headlines that we have seen and heard over the past few months, it does feel like another season is going to happen. Heck, we tend to think that there are already some particular plans! However, a renewal happening this month (which is possible) does not necessarily mean production is about to start. There has been some chatter about this for a good while, but the biggest thing we’ll say about some rumored shooting dates is that they are always subject to change. Some people out there did have season 4 starting off work this month; however, season 3 had a pretty unpredictable schedule, and also stayed in production a lot longer than almost anyone would expect.

The most important thing at this point is that if there is another season, the producers take their time to get it right … and we think that’s been a big part of the reason for the long wait already! The reputation of Ted Lasso is not one to be sullied, and the reaction to season 3 was pretty darn divided in the first place. You want to find a way to turn things around to a certain degree.

Do you think that we’re going to be learning official Ted Lasso season 4 news this month?

