Ted Lasso season 4: EP talks potential ‘self-reboot’ for series

At this point, it is starting to become increasingly clear that a Ted Lasso season 4 is going to happen at Apple TV+ at some point. Multiple actors have seen their options picked up, and we are also aware of rumors suggesting that new episodes will start filming in the new year.

Now, let’s just say that we are getting even more confirmation on the show’s future existence than ever, and it is courtesy of executive producer Bill Lawrence.

Speaking to the Los Angeles Times, here is some of what the prolific producer (currently promoting the end of Shrinking season 2) had to say about where things stand:

I’m always very careful to make sure it never comes out on my mouth like it’s my show, because I’m so proud to be part of it. But [Jason Sudeikis is] the guy driving the wheel on that. But the one thing that he was always very clear about, without divulging anything, is that the story that we came up with for the first three seasons was “Ted Lasso” had a beginning, middle and end; without a doubt it had an end, you saw him jumping around and go home. It helped cement my thoughts and I don’t want to speak for him, but it’d be interesting to see that there’s always another story to tell with characters that people like, but it’s a different story. It’s almost a self-reboot. I think that he [Jason] always had in his head another story he wanted to tell.

What will this be?

Our theory remains that this will be a story about a women’s team in AFC Richmond, but we will have to wait and see if that ends up being the case — and also how much Sudeikis will be on screen. This was alluded to in the season 3 finale, and it is our hope that the show can find a way to recover from some of the creative missteps elsewhere in that season — episodes became bloated, Keeley’s story was utterly bizarre, and many of the actual characters started to lose their edge.

