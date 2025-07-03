Landman season 2 premiere date: A July 2025 update

Is there any chance that we are going to get more news on Landman season 2 between now and the end of July? This may be one of the most-anticipated shows that Paramount+ has. Was it divisive at times? Without a doubt, but the show’s performance in the ratings is an indicator of how many people enjoy watching it.

Also, judging from the ending of season 1 alone, there is a lot of content to look forward to in the weeks and months ahead. After all, consider the fact that Andy Garcia is on board as a cartel boss, and that Cami (Demi Moore) will be forced to step up to the plate now that Monty (John Hamm) is dead. That is a huge development that could end up sending the story down some fascinating roads.

So will be seeing where those roads go soon? Well, the simplest answer here is “define soon.” There is a chance the show comes back this year, at least in terms of when production should wrap. However, whether Paramount+ chooses to air it in 2025 remains to be seen. They may think that there is no real reason to rush anything along, especially when you consider the fact that they’ve got a lot of content still coming from Taylor Sheridan. The fourth season of Mayor of Kingstown, for example, has already wrapped filming. Meanwhile, there is another season of Tulsa King in the works, and that is without even getting into the incredibly bizarre mystery that is The Madison. That show, a spin-off for Yellowstone, finished production several months ago and very little has come out since.

Just remember this as we most likely get little news on Landman this month: Paramount has a lot at stake with this show. Even if you are forced to be patient, you won’t be stuck waiting forever.

What are you the most eager to see at this point heading into Landman season 2?

When do you think the show will actually be back? Share some of your thoughts and predictions in the comments! Once you do just that, come back to get some other updates.

