Landman season 2 spoilers: Station 19 alum set for major role

For those who have not heard as of yet, the cast and crew of Landman are pretty deep into everything when it comes to their second season. With that, why not share some more casting news?

This particular bit of insight should excite everyone who is a big-time fan of the Grey’s Anatomy / Station 19 universe. According to a new report from Deadline, Stefania Spampinato is going to recur on the second season as the wife of Gallino, Andy Garcia’s cartel-boss character who turned up in the season 1 finale. It remains unclear when her first appearance will be, but we know that production has been going on for months now. Unless she started filming quietly back in the spring, we may not see her at the start of the season.

Just judging from the sort of show Landman has proven to be for the most part, we have a hard time imagining that we are going to see something here that looks and feels similar at all to the character Stefania previously played in Dr. Carina DeLuca. This is a show that is often cutthroat, brutal, over-the-top, or perhaps all of the above. We certainly hope that the second season does give its female characters more to do. Angela was polarizing in season 1, Ainsley was downright frustrating, and while Demi Moore’s Cami had potential, she was severely under-utilized. We have heard already that she is set to have an expanded role moving forward, and that is something to be excited about.

Hopefully, before the end of the summer, we will have a better sense as to when the Billy Bob Thornton show will be back around. For now, our general feeling is that it will surface at some point in the fall.

