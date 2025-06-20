Landman season 2 premiere date: A summer 2025 update

With the start of summer just about here officially, what more can we stand to learn when it comes to Landman season 2? The answer is quite a bit, but there is no doubting that the metaphorical ball here is in the court of the folks at Paramount+.

For the time being, here is at least some of what we can say — filming for the second season of the show is still underway, and we know that there are some new additions to the cast. Andy Garcia will be around for a much more prominent role after a cameo in the finale; meanwhile, you are also going to have a chance to see Sam Elliott, who worked alongside Taylor Sheridan previously on 1883.

Now, is there a chance that a premiere date reveal will actually be coming before the summer ends? Let’s just say that for now, it at least feels like there is a chance. However, at the same time we doubt that it is going to be coming up shortly. Our feeling is that an exact date could be revealed around late August or early September, and we could see Billy Bob Thornton and the rest of the cast back at some point between November and January.

As for if there is something that could theoretically cause a delay, this is where scheduling could be more of a factor. After all, remember for a moment here that Mayor of Kingstown is already done filming, and we certainly think that Tulsa King will be ready to go earlier, as well. That is without thinking about the Yellowstone spin-off The Madison, which has been done filming for a while and everyone remains silent about it.

