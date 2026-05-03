Saturday Night Live: Olivia Rodrigo sings ‘begged,’ ‘drop dead’

We knew that Olivia Rodrigo was going to be the host and musical guest for tonight’s new Saturday Night Live episode. So what did she bring to the table in terms of new music?

Well, for the first performance tonight, she chose to take on what is one of her newer big tracks in “drop dead” from her album “you seem pretty sad for a girl so in love.” This is a track that combines some of her past pop-rock sound with a different rapid-fire lyrical style. The staging was reasonably simple and yet, we really appreciate the interactions she had with the live band.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube to get some other TV reactions and reviews!

While of course we tend to think that this performance will appeal to Rodrigo’s fan base, remember that one of the benefits of SNL in general is the opportunity to appeal to a brand-new fanbase. We recognize that it is crazy to think that there are those out there not too familiar with the singer / actress’ music, but the reality here is true. We’re not in the same era of monoculture music that we saw in the past where everyone has a limited number of options insofar as listening goes.

As for the second song…

While not confirmed as of this writing, this may be a song that had been described in the past as one of the more gut-wrenching and emotional tracks of the singer’s career. You could feel that in the lyrics and we also tend to think that vocally, this may be one of the best performances we’ve ever had a chance to hear from her.

From where we stand, it feels easily like this track will be one that generates a lot more momentum for her moving forward. As for the name, it appears to be titled “begged.”

Related – See more thoughts now when it comes to this week’s Saturday Night Live cold open

What did you think about Olivia Rodrigo’s performance on Saturday Night Live tonight?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back for some other updates.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







