Landman season 2 spoilers: Co-creator hypes up next chapter

If you have not heard too much about Landman season 2 already for one reason or another, there are a handful of things worth noting.

So, where do we start? Well, it makes some sense to note first and foremost that everyone is really deep into the process of making the next chapter great. The cast and crew started back at it earlier this year, and cast-wise, there are a few particular things worth noting. You are going to see a whole lot more of Demi Moore as Cami than you did in season 1. Meanwhile, Andy Garcia is going to be a major part throughout after his season 1 finale, and Sam Elliott is coming on board for an especially notable role.

Now, of course getting into finer details on the season at this point is a challenge. However, we are at least pleased to note that those making the show are pretty confident that they are bringing you more of what you love. Speaking on all of this further to the Fort Worth Star-Telegram now, here is what co-creator Christian Wallace ultimately had to say:

I would just say, if you loved season 1, there’s going to be even more to love in season 2. It’s just great to be back working on it, and we’re thrilled to be able to do that. So, just stay tuned.

If there is one thing we are confident about at the moment, it is the producers of Landman knowing how to keep some secrets. After all, who would have expected in the early going that we were just going to get some sort of one-season arc?

