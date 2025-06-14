Landman boss Taylor Sheridan on casting Billy Bob Thornton

There are not a lot of opportunities to hear Landman executive producer Taylor Sheridan discuss his show at length — or really many others under his umbrella. The amount of interviews he gives are few and far between, so you have to work a little harder to collect some of his thoughts.

When it comes to the aforementioned Paramount+ show, one thing that is curious is how so much of it was born out of a simple desire to work with Billy Bob Thornton. As a matter of fact, he did not put a whole lot together until the actor was on board.

Want to hear more? Then just take a look at what Sheridan had to say recently to Deadline:

… For me as a writer, it is better to know exactly who I’m writing for, as opposed to writing a script and then going out and seeing who’s available and who sparks to it, which can completely alter the way in which it’s presented and completely change the voice and change what I’m trying to say. I reached out to Billy and said, I have a world I want to drag you through. I told him the world. He said, great. We made a deal and I wrote it for him. So there was no hoping he’s going to spark to it because he was already committed contractually, and I knew he would like it. I’d studied his work from the beginning of my career, and I felt very confident that it was exactly the way he would want to navigate this world.

We tend to think that after one season, the two understand each other perhaps better than ever. By virtue of that, shouldn’t that make season 2 even stronger? We at least tend to think so!

