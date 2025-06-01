Landman season 2 premiere date: A June 2025 update

With us now very much into June 2025, it does feel like the perfect time to ask: Is a Landman season 2 premiere date coming?

If you are looking for some sort of behind-the-scenes update about the hit Paramount+ show, we should note first and foremost here that production started off months ago and at this point, everything is going full-steam ahead. It is our general feeling that the next batch of episodes is going to be done at some point this summer and from there, you will see the story moving into the editing portion of the process. A premiere date could come as early as later this year.

Based on where things stand at present, we are at least cautiously optimistic that some more news related to a season 2 premiere date will be out by the fall — but expecting something this month is premature. We do believe personally that Paramount is going to try and make Landman into an annual event, and for so many different reasons — with the biggest one being tied to how successful the first season was. While there are definitely some parts of the season 1 story that were polarizing, it is hard to deny the fact that it generated a ton of viewership and attention. This is a series that they can legitimately build around, even more so than some other hits from the Taylor Sheridan umbrella including Mayor of Kingstown as well as Tulsa King.

As for what we know is coming story-wise, remember that a big part of the narrative will be tied to Tommy Norris’ unexpected new arrangement with the cartel. Can he really do what is best for a revamped M-Tex after Monty’s death, while also balancing some other dangerous people who are suddenly in his life?

