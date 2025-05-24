Landman season 2 is ever-evolving, says Billy Bob Thornton

Even though we may not be seeing Landman season 2 arrive on Paramount+ for a little while, at the same time, isn’t it nice to have some early scoop?

Well, one of the things that is especially interesting about the Billy Bob Thornton series at this point is that even he does not now where the story is going to go at this point, despite production starting up earlier this year. Just take a look at what he had to say to Collider on the subject:

“Last year we had every episode when we started. We do not this year. We’ve only seen about half of it. I can tell you this much. I’m loving this season. The relationships are really growing and gelling — not only as actors, but with the characters.”

We would say that this could be viewed as unusual compared to last season, but we know that there are a ton of shows that are like this. In particular, we tend to see it more with network TV than we do anywhere else, where you get a story that ends up shifting and evolving over the course of time.

What does the second season really need?

For us personally, the most important thing is just a little bit more cohesion all across the board, especially since there was a lot of stuff that felt disconnected in season 1. We would sit here and say a lot more of Demi Moore is needed as Cami, but this is where we would tell you that news has been out there on this for a while. From the moment that Jon Hamm’s character of Monty was killed at the end of season 1, it was clear that the show was going to be changing course on some level.

