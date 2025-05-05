Landman season 2 premiere date: A May 2025 update

Is there a chance that we are going to learn something more about Landman season 2 between now and the end of May? Production is underway in Texas and we know for a lot of people, that is a tremendous reason for hope.

Now that we’ve said that, we do have to remember, as well, the tendency for Taylor Sheridan shows to have a pretty quick turnaround from filming to getting back on the air. Paramount+ would also love to have the series back soon; with that, is there a chance you will see it before too long?

Well, at least for the time being, here is some of what we can say. The good news here is that there is reason to think the show could be back in November or December. However, that does not mean we’re going to be getting announcements at any point soon. At this point, we are already prepared for a situation here where we are stuck waiting until we get around to at least August or September for some exact premiere date news. In the interim, the best thing that we can hope for here is just that we get some more casting news or behind the scenes teases.

Now if there is one thing that we want from the second chapter of Landman above all else, it is simply this: An opportunity to learn more about Demi Moore’s elevated role. Following the death of Monty (Jon Hamm) in season 1, we do think that a lot of his business is going to transfer over to her. We obviously want a different storyline for Angela and Ainsley as well, mostly because what they were doing the bulk of the time had nothing to do with the larger story.

