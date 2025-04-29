Landman season 2 spoilers: Sam Elliott set as new regular

We know that Landman season 2 is looking to be as ambitious as humanly possible — so why not thrown in Sam Elliott?

Well, here is what we can say at the moment. According to a new report from Puck News, acting icon Sam Elliott is joining the Billy Bob Thornton series, where he will be a series regular. Is this an expected casting? In some ways, absolutely. Remember that the actor worked with Taylor Sheridan before on 1883, and he is the sort of super-producer who tends to use actors across a lot of different projects.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube for even more TV reactions and reviews!

For the time being, nobody at Paramount+ has confirmed who Elliott will be playing, but we could see him being a friend or foil for Tommy Norris. After all, this is a guy who is going to find himself at the center of all sorts of drama. Just remember for a moment here that the guy is now tied to working with the cartel following the end of season 1, and that’s without noting the added weight and responsibility that comes from the death of Monty (Jon Hamm).

Elliott becomes the second big name addition to Landman for season 2; Andy Garcia, who was teased at the end of season 1 as a prominent cartel boss, is also going to be a major part of the show. Demi Moore is also set to have an elevated role moving forward on the series as Cami, Monty’s wife.

Given the enormous success of the first chapter of the show, we do tend to think that almost every part of it will be bigger than ever before. We do tend to think that the pressure is going to be on here in a way that it was not before.

Related – Get some more news on Landman now, including the latest season 2 premiere date hopes

What do you most want to see on Landman season 2, including Sam’s character?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back for some other updates.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







