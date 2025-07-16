Destination X season 1 episode 8: Who was eliminated?

Tonight on Destination X season 1 episode 8, things were a little bit different. After all, there was no Map Room — and there were no goggles. Everyone knew that they were in Venice throughout and yet, the episode really came down to 1) trust and 2) how far they were from Venice to some other places. There were still clues that they had to decipher, with a little bit of strategy involved, as well.

In the end, what we really saw here can be described in one simple way: Peter making a decision that could either benefit him greatly or ultimately cost him the game.

So what happened? Well, after he was put in danger alongside Rick and Ally at the final challenge, he could have given Ally an opportunity to earn her safety by allowing her to take on one of the final cards. Instead, he gave it to Rick, clearly feeling confident that he was going to find a way to get it correct. That happened and within that, Ally was eliminated … and the showmance between Ally and Shayne is officially split up.

In the short term, you can argue that it makes a great deal of sense for Peter to split up two people who will work together over him. However, much is still predicated on the idea that the former Bachelor can beat Rick at the end, and that is a danger. Remember here that he’s been consistently one of the smartest people all season and he could end up managing to defeat the pilot. We may not know exactly how the season ends but at the same time, doesn’t it feel like it will be somewhat similar to everything that we’ve seen over the past few weeks?

The darkhorse at this point may be Biggy, who seems to have the smallest target on his back. His game hasn’t been perfect, but he has managed to persevere.

What did you think about the events of Destination X season 1 episode 8?

