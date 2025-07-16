Destination X episode 1 episode 9: The last before finale

As we look more in the direction of Destination X season 1 episode 9 over on NBC next week, there is so much that we can say.

Where do we start? Well, let’s just go ahead and note that there are only two more installments left this season and within that, we are expecting so much stuff to transpire. There is at least one player left who will be sent out over the finale, and we imagine that moving forward, we are going to be seeing both a mixture of skill and strategy. We also do think that the game is going to morph back into what it was the first seven episodes, meaning that the players won’t just know immediately where they are as opposed to just somewhere in Venice.

Now, why not go ahead and set the stage further? Just check out the full Destination X season 1 episode 9 synopsis below:

07/22/2025 (10:00PM – 11:00PM) (Tuesday) : In the semi-final, the four remaining players each receive cryptic clues. Should they share them or try to figure out Destination X alone? A high-stakes game aboard a yacht determines the finalists. One player is left out to sea. TV-PG

Who is the current favorite?

We do tend to think it is Rick just because he has life experience on his side — he has shown an ability to rely on nature and even sounds to determine his location. Yet, at the same time we can’t really rule out anyone else. Shayne may be driven after losing his showmance partner, Biggy is a capable underdog, and of course Peter has a great deal of travel experience. If the players were smart, they’d work together and try to get Rick out … but are they going to be able to do that?

What do you most want to see moving into Destination X season 1 episode 9?

