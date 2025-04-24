Landman season 2 spoilers: New Ali Larter BTS teases!

For those of you who may or may not be aware, Landman season 2 is currently in production — why not go behind the scenes?

If you head over to the official Instagram for Ali Larter today, you can see some new behind-the-scenes images featuring herself, Billy Bob Thornton, Michelle Randolph, and a number of other familiar faces. This show now has the pressure of following the success of season 1; while we are sure that Taylor Sheridan and everyone involved here hoped that the first season would be a hit, nothing was obviously guaranteed! Now, however, you have legitimate expectations that things are going to be pretty big and crazy.

At the time of this writing, the biggest story of Landman season 2 is likely tied to the appearance of Andy Garcia at the end of the finale. He is playing a cartel boss who Tommy (Thornton) may have to work with on some level moving forward. We’re sure that he is going to continue to find chaos in his personal life with Larter’s Angela, and there is also likely going to be a whole lot more of Demi Moore as Cami. Given that Monty (Jon Hamm) died at the end of season 1, she will step up and play a larger role in the business.

As we move forward, let’s just say that there are probably going to be some other new faces who end up making their presence felt. Also, that the show will work to be ready at some point in either the fall or the winter. The best-case scenario at this point is that we get some more official footage this summer; for now, we’ll settle for the BTS teases.

