Big Brother 27 live feed spoilers: Week 2 nominations

The week 2 nominations have now taken place within the Big Brother 27 house — so what more is there to say about them now?

Well, it does feel important to note first and foremost here that this is one of those situations where there was not a lot of doubt as to who was going to be on the block, almost from the moment that Jimmy was declared Head of Household. Keanu was a clear target for him because he was easy to nominate and nobody would be mad at him. The same goes for Kelley. As for Adrian, he was mostly just guilty by association since he and Kelley were close — he is not meant to be the target, but the three sit on the block heading into the Veto tomorrow.

So where do things get a little bit more complicated? Well, some of that starts with the fact that Keanu and Kelley each do have some advantages that can dramatically shake up the game here depending on what happens with them. Kelley could earn a bonus power of some sort, whereas Keanu has the ability to double his Veto chances in a way via some sort of bet. All of this leads to the crazy possibility that Jimmy could end up having to nominate two other people by the time we get to Monday.

As for if Keanu is going to be able to save himself if he stays on the block come Thursday’s eviction, it feels unlikely unless he figures out the BB Blockbuster in enough time. Not only is he viewed as a physical threat, but he is also someone who has lied to a number of people and frankly, just seems to be an irritant to some of them. These are hard things to get past when you are living with someone.

What did you think about the nominations this week within the Big Brother 27 house?

