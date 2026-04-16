Fallout season 3 premiere date: An April 2026 update

Is there any chance that we are going to be hearing more about a Fallout season 3 premiere date between now and the end of April? Make no mistake here that we would love nothing more than to see the video-game adaptation back soon, mostly because 1) it actually captures the tone of the games and 2) few series even attempt to be anywhere near as fun.

So when it comes to whether or not to expect something soon, let’s just go ahead and share both the good and bad news.

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Where do we start? Well, it is worth noting that Fallout season 3 production is happening this spring across the Los Angeles area, which is tied to Prime Video and their commitment to get new seasons of some of these shows out sooner rather than later. This does make it so that Walton Goggins, Ella Purnell, and the rest of the cast will be done by the end of the year, which allows for post-production to then start off in earnest.

What we are hoping for at this point is that by this point next April, we will actually have a better sense of when new episodes are going to arrive. It would be great to get something about casting and/or the upcoming story in the weeks and months ahead, but we always think it best to set expectations at an appropriate level. There may only be so much producers are willing to give away, but we do feel like Maximus and Lucy are set for an adventure while The Ghoul is going to kickstart a journey to Colorado. Whether he ends up getting there, however, remains a mystery.

Related – Go ahead and get more news regarding Fallout, including a few more details on what to expect

What do you most want to see moving into Fallout season 3 when it arrives?

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