Ghosts season 6 premiere date pushed back; why?

We have been lucky to know for a good while now that a Ghosts season 6 is going to be coming to CBS. However, a new twist is now entering the picture.

So what are we looking at here? Ultimately, it is rather simple. Rather than throwing the long-running comedy on the air on Thursday nights this fall, the plan now instead is to delay it until midseason — with a certain caveat. You are going to be seeing an hour-long Halloween and then Christmas special for the show but after that, the rest of the season will not be coming until early 2027. This allows the producers to maintain tradition but at the same time, give the timeslot following Georgie & Mandy’s First Marriage to a new comedy in Eternally Yours, one that they hope to make into a big hit.

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There are a couple of things worth noting in regards to all this now, beginning with the fact that Ghosts does still seemingly have the same episode order it has in the past — its episodes will just be spaced out much differently. Eternally Yours does come from some of the same production team as Ghosts, so we imagine that there will be at least a comedic through-line here. The synopsis below gives you a way to better prepare:

ETERNALLY YOURS is a family comedy centered around Charles (Ed Weeks) and Liz (Allegra Edwards) – a vampire couple whose once-passionate romance has devolved into a pulseless marriage after 500 years together. Living in present-day Seattle with their oddball coven, they’ve settled into an eternal rut – until their daughter’s earnest human boyfriend unexpectedly enters their lives and forces them to confront whether their love can survive forever … or if forever is a life sentence.

Related – Check out more on the next Ghosts episode

What are you most eager to see at this point heading into Ghosts season 6 when it eventually arrives?

Be sure to share some of your thoughts and hopes right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, come back — there are more updates ahead.

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