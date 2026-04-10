Ghosts season 5 episode 16 spoilers: Young Sheldon?!

Based on everything we are seeing about Ghosts season 5 episode 16 coming to CBS next week, this one feels like it will be especially notable. How can it not, given the circumstances? It is going to feature a prominent role for Young Sheldon alum Iain Armitage, who is actually going to be playing none other than himself … an actor. Yet, one trying to get experience for a totally different sort of role.

If you already saw the promo tonight for what is ahead, then you know already that Sheldon Cooper actually exists as a fictional character within the show’s universe. The ghosts are familiar with Iain’s past work when he turns up, but he claims that he is “edgy now” before ordering a Pepsi instead of an apple juice. This whole episode feels like it will be really tongue-and-cheek, and that is a big part of what makes it great.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube to get some more TV reactions and reviews!

To learn a little bit more about why Armitage is there and the story overall, be sure to check out the full Ghosts season 5 episode 16 synopsis below:

“Woodstone Royale” – Needing to raise a large sum of money to pay the IRS, Sam and Jay agree to host a high-stakes poker game at the mansion. Meanwhile, in an act of generosity, Sass and Pete gift Jay’s recliner to the basement ghosts, on the CBS Original series GHOSTS, Thursday, April 16 (8:31-9:01 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and streaming on Paramount+ (live and on-demand for Paramount+ Premium plan subscribers, or on-demand for Paramount+ Essential subscribers the day after the episode airs)*.

If we are lucky, we hope that this episode will be especially iconic, one that we can go back to and enjoy on a number of different occasions as we move forward. We really have to hope that it is both hilarious and meta, no?

What do you most want to see moving into Ghosts season 5 episode 16 when it airs?

Go ahead and let us know right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, be sure to come back for more updates.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







