Big Brother 27 spoilers: Week 2 HoH, likely nominations

We knew entering tonight’s Big Brother 27 episode that we would get set up for the next Head of Household competition — regardless of if it was on the show or not. We were forced to wait a long time for some of the results, but it feels already that the stage is set for some really exciting stuff as we move forward.

Here is the best place to start things off at the moment: The new Head of Household Jimmy and for now, it seems as though the plan is for Kelley, Keanu, and Adrian to be on the block. Pending some sort of big-time surprise, our general sentiment here is that Keanu is the target. He has no real trust with almost anyone and most players seem more than fine to just throw him to the wolves.

Yet, here is the thing: It seems as though Keanu has a power that allows him to bet on someone — seemingly to give him two chances? Kelley can also compete for a special power, whereas Mickey can overtake someone’s Head of Household (though nobody really knows about that as of yet). If you add all of this into what Zach has when it comes to his own power from the premiere, it feels like everyone has a bigger arsenal of tools than ever.

As for what else is happening at the moment, we do think that there are some alliances starting to subtly shift. Amy is starting to get closer to Ashley than Rachel, for example, and seems to be interested in sitting in the middle. Rylie continues to obsess over Katherine while with Rachel worries about her long-term future — even if she is likely to remain safe this week.

