Big Brother 27: Was Zae, Kelley, or Amy evicted?

Going into tonight’s Big Brother 27 eviction show, there was really one word to describe it: Uncertainty. Zae, Kelley, and Amy were on the block together, and despite near-constant chatter in the house, there was not much of a consensus on what the final vote would be.

Ahead of time, our own prediction was that Zae would be evicted in the event he remained on the block. Kelley would likely go versus Amy, who would be safe no matter what. Yet, we’ve also seen the show enough to know that things can change in the house at the last minute.

In a lot of ways, Zae is the one who put a nail in his own coffin with his aggressive campaign and then fight with Rachel, which did him no real favors. We at least appreciate the fact the episode showed some of the drama … though also not all of it.

Who won the Blockbuster?

This competition was all about a word unscramble, one that also involved finding an object in a specific location. You had to be fast, but at the same time, you needed to be smart. This is a similar version to a competition we saw last year.

