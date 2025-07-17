Big Brother 27 live feed spoilers: Who will be evicted? (day 10)

In just a matter of hours, you are going to have a chance to see the first Big Brother 27 live show of the season. With that, what can you expect?

Well, first and foremost, let’s just say that this has been one of the messier eviction scenarios that we’ve seen so far this season — and to think, we are only in week one! Kelley, Zae, and Amy are all on the block and in the end, only one of them will manage to earn safety through the Blockbuster. There are still a lot of scenarios that can happen there, but the consensus here seems to be that if Zae loses, he goes home. It may or may not be unanimous, but it does not appear like he has the votes as of this writing.

Interestingly enough, we do get the sense that there are some people within the game (even Vince) who seem to be okay in the event that Zae stays — yet, he may have to figure that out on his own. Kelley will likely go over Amy, who seems to have people in the corner. A lot of the women seem to be voting together for now and then, you have a lot of the guys.

Now that we’ve said that, we do not think that this season is about to become Battle of the Sexes. This just seems to be a one-week thing given the fact that a lot of people want to keep their allegiances quiet. The important thing is that this is the long game and really, we don’t think that a lot of people have huge investment in any of the nominees. (Rachel of course is close to Amy, almost to the point where it hurts her.)

