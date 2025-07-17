Big Brother 27 live feed spoilers: The Bond alliance!

We are less than 24 hours removed now from the first Big Brother 27 eviction vote of the season and based on where things stand, one thing feels clear: A lack of clarity.

After all, let’s put it this way — with the way that the votes are going in a Kelley / Zae scenario, it could end up being a tie, which would force Jimmy to break it. He’s promised both of them safety, so can you imagine the chaos that would come along with that?

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube to get some more Big Brother updates now!

What we do want to do here is talk about alliances, mostly because we’re not sure that there are many of them that feel altogether meaningful at this point. Perhaps the most important one we’ve got tonight is the Bond alliance, a group named by Ava that features herself alongside Zach, Lauren, Vince, Will, and Adrian. This one could actually do well since it is a group of diverse players in various spots in the game. If they could actually infiltrate different groups, we do tend to think that they may fare really well by the end!

What does make them a funny group now is that they don’t even have a unified perspective on the vote this week and in the end, it may not matter — it may really be more about what happens after the fact. Keanu seems like an easy target for a lot of people at this point and if not him, you also have to look at Rachel or Jimmy. If Kelley does survive this week, she could be an easy nominee — and the same goes for Zae, given that he’s handled being on the block reasonably well.

As for what else is happening at present, let’s just say that it is messy. Rylie’s vow to “protect” Katherine is giving Caleb and Amber from season 16; meanwhile, Keanu still doesn’t seem to understand how Rachel wants to help him.

Related – Be sure to get some more news on Big Brother 27 now, including other highlights from the day

What do you think about the Bond Alliance in Big Brother 27?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back for some other updates.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







