Big Brother 27 live feed spoilers: The state of the vote (day 9)

In just 24 hours the eviction vote is going to happen on Big Brother 27 — so, where are the numbers currently landing?

Well, the first thing that you really should note here is that with the BB Blockbuster in play, we are in a spot where either Zae, Amy, or Kelley will have safety and not have to be concerned at all over the eviction vote. Nonetheless, one of them is going to be taken out at the end of the episode, and the scenarios are complicated by the fact that every single person has allies.

Here is where we see them stacking up for now.

Amy vs. Kelley – This is the easiest one. While there are people who would love to see Rachel lose a number, Kelley gets booted here in what would be a pretty decisive decision. We do not think that she has done herself any real favors.

Amy vs. Zae – Zae has done a good job of at least being competitive and trying to find a way to stick around. However, he’s also perceived to be a big physical threat. We tend to think that Amy has the edge here, but it may not be unanimous.

Kelley vs. Zae – Rachel has been pushing for Zae to go, but we do tend to think that could change if she learns that Kelley is coming after her. We do not think that we’re going to see any real pull to change it around last minute, but there really aren’t a lot of group conversations where plans are being finalized. So far, what we are seeing can be best described as complete and total chaos — at least from the point of view of numbers.

Who do you want to see evicted from Big Brother 27 tomorrow night?

