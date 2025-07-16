Big Brother 27 live feed spoilers: Kelley buries herself? (day 9)

As we get closer to seeing tonight’s Big Brother 27 episode in full, why not discuss where things stand when it comes to the vote?

First and foremost here, we do begin with a reminder that Kelley, Zae, and Amy remain on the block, and it is increasingly clear that the former is going to end up being the target. She has played erratically from the beginning, but add to this the fact that she has done almost nothing to help herself.

Take, for starters, her having a conversation with Zae yesterday that included her trying to point some needles in direction of Rachel — while also noting that she wanted to take out Amy to weaken her. Well, today Zae then went to Amy to spill the beans on a lot of this, which we tend to think is going to get back to Rachel at some point down the road.

Is this going to cause Rachel to stop pushing for Kelley to stay? That’s possible but at the same time, we do tend to think that she will constantly be considering the bigger picture. Kelley may not be a threat to anyone, whereas Zae is better in competitions and has campaigned pretty hard to stay. You can argue that he may not be the most likable person in the house but at the same time, we don’t think that Rachel or other players are actively thinking about that.

We do tend to believe that personally, there will be a lot of vote flip-flopping over the course of the day, and mostly with one simple reason: These people are going to talk themselves to death. It happens even more in the earlier seasons than later on.

