Landman season 2 premiere date: An April 2025 update

With us now moving deeper into April 2025, is there more news around the corner when it comes to a season 2 of Landman?

Well, the first thing we should state here falls very much into the category of good news, at least if you enjoyed the first go-around: More is coming! The Billy Bob Thornton series has already been renewed for another chapter. Not only that, but filming is already underway. There is a chance that Paramount+ ends up bringing the show back next year and at the very least, Taylor Sheridan shows have a tendency to have a fairly quick production cycle. We imagine that November is very much still in play.

So is there a chance that we are going to get premiere date news actually revealed here soon? It is a fun thing to think about and yet, at the same time the clear answer here is no. There is no reason for Paramount+ to make any sort of reveal happen between now and at least the middle of the summer. If there is any news that comes out soon, it will likely be tied to casting.

What could the focus of this season be?

Well, if you watched the season 1 finale, then you know that we are already bearing witness to a story where Tommy Norris is getting more and more in league with the cartel — even if he does not really want that. Andy Garcia is going to be a major part of the story after making his debut briefly in said finale, and there will likely be other people who turn up here and there over time.

In getting rid of Monty, it does at least feel like Sheridan was trying to show that no one is safe. We’ll see if that sticks long-term.

What are you most eager to see moving into Landman season 2 when it arrives?

