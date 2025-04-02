Landman season 2 spoilers: More on Demi Moore future

We know that there are a number of things worth wondering about when it comes to Landman season 2 over at Paramount+. For the sake of this article, though, why not discuss the future of Demi Moore?

Following the first season at the streaming service, one of the criticisms was that the iconic actress really did not have that much to do. She maybe had a handful of interesting scenes and ultimately, that was it. Yet, we had heard that there was a long-term plan for her character of Cami, one that became a little clearer when her husband Monty (Jon Hamm) died at the end of season 1.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube to get some additional TV reactions and reviews!

With all of that being said, we wondered whether Moore’s success with The Substance during awards season would lead to her leaning more into movies rather than TV. Here is what we can tell you right now. According to The Hollywood Reporter, production is underway and Demi is expected to be back. Our general sentiment is that Cami will have a much larger role, and it is still possible for Moore to land some other great roles to film in other parts of the year. The good thing about most Taylor Sheridan shows in general is that they do not take a long time to film.

So will some other to-tier cast members be announced? Well, let’s just go ahead and say that it is possible, given both Sheridan’s reputation and also the huge ratings the first season managed to generate. This could be a big platform that you can then use to launch into some other things.

Related – See some more news on Landman right now, including some other premiere date hopes

What are you most excited to see moving into Landman season 2 over at Paramount+?

What sort of content do you think we are going to see from Demi Moore as Cami? Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! After you do just that, remember to also come back for some other updates.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







