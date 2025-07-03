Chicago PD season 13 premiere date: A July 2025 update

Is there a chance we will get more news on Chicago PD season 13 between now and the end of July? This is going to be a sure thing … isn’t it?

Well, we should start off here by noting that there is a reason to be confident news on a premiere date will be out this month. It almost always is! It is actually hard to remember a year in which we did not have such insight, save for ones interrupted by a global pandemic or an industry strike. For the time being, our anticipation is that we are going to see this show back either in late September or early October.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube to get even more TV reactions and reviews!

Now if you did want a little bit more news to be hyped-up about in advance, here is another reminder that production should be starting in the weeks ahead! For now, we tend to think that there are a couple of stories worth watching out for.

1. Now that Burgess and Ruzek are married, does it change a lot for them? Personally, we don’t really think so given that they already had a close bond and there is no real reason to think that this is about to change.

2. There is no putting the toothpaste back in the tube when it comes to what Voight did in the finale. He cannot change it, and it is a reminder that while he can evolve, there is a certain amount of darkness that does live within him. That is something that he does still need to contend with on a certain level.

We do imagine that new stories will surface — they always do — and we are going to have a mixture of isolated cases and personal arcs.

Related – Be sure to get some more thoughts now on Chicago PD, including a shocking cast departure

What are you most eager to see moving into Chicago PD season 13 when it airs?

Share right now in the attached comments! After you do just that, remember to come back — there are a lot of other updates coming here soon.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







