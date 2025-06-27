Chicago PD season 13: Toya Turner opens up more about exit

Late yesterday, news came out that genuinely shocked much of the Chicago PD fandom — Toya Turner is leaving the show.

Why did this happen? That’s still something we wish there was a clear answer to, mostly because the actress proved herself to be a pretty great addition to Intelligence as Kiana Cook. There were even some spotlight stories all about her! It certainly did not feel like the show was setting up an exit and yet, here we are.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube to get additional TV reactions and reviews!

Yesterday, there was a small comment from Turner about her exit. Now, we do have a larger post saying goodbye on Instagram:

My time on Chicago P.D. has come to a close. This show challenged me, sharpened me, and revealed what I’m made of. I’ve evolved through this experience, both as an artist and in my craft, and I’m walking away with depth, clarity, and momentum for whatever comes next.

To the cast and crew: thank you for the warmth, the laughter, and the generosity you brought every day. It was an honor to share the screen and the set with such talent.

To the ChiHards: thank you for welcoming me, rooting for me, and showing Kiana love.

And to everyone who believes in me: your support means the world. I’m excited for the opportunities ahead.

We do tend to think that Toya will have no problem ultimately landing something else great, as many one-time Chicago actors have in the past. With that being said, we’re still sad to see her gone here, especially when it felt like there were still so many different stories that could have been told for her.

For those unaware, Chicago PD season 13 is currently scheduled to premiere on NBC this fall.

Related – Be sure to get some more chatter on Chicago PD season 13, including the latest premiere date hopes

Are you still shocked that Turner is not a part of Chicago PD season 13?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back for some other updates.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







