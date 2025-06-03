Chicago PD season 13 premiere date: A June 2025 update

Is there a chance that we are going to hear about a Chicago PD season 13 premiere date by the end of the month — or, any other news on the future of the series in general? We certainly do not blame anyone for wanting more insight, especially since it feels like there are a lot of different directions that the drama could go.

Now, this is unfortunately where we have to swoop in and share the bittersweet news. We are rather happy at this point to know that a season 13 is coming, and that the show is a part of the NBC fall schedule. The unfortunate reality here, though, is that we will be waiting until later this summer to find out more about any particular story threads. That includes what the long-term ramifications are for Voight, who dipped back into some of his old ways when it came to how he decided to get rid of Reid.

If there is anything at all that we could learn about this month, it is some sort of official season 13 premiere date — and if not in June, we should get it in early July alongside the rest of the One Chicago lineup. This is clearly something that NBC is invested in sharing early on in the summer, and it makes sense given that it allows infinitely more time for them to better promote what lies ahead. We tend to think that some footage from the new season will surface either in late August or early September.

At the end of the day, we do still think that Chicago PD is going to premiere at a time that feels very much familiar: Think in terms of the end of September / early October. There is zero reason for NBC to change what has worked for them for so many years!

