Chicago PD season 13 spoilers: A new friendship ahead?

Are we immensely excited to see a Chicago PD season 13 happen at NBC? Absolutely but at the same time, we know we will be waiting a while.

So what sort of stories can you expect to see from start to finish? Well, let’s just start off here by saying that we will see Voight deal with whatever ramifications there are when it comes to the whole Reid saga. Meanwhile, we will also get to explore more of Burgess and Ruzek as newlyweds — we know that there were a lot of people out there disappointed with the amount of screen time the wedding had in the finale but after years of crime-TV couples, it was about as much as we anticipated. (Remember that on Blue Bloods, they didn’t even let you see the Eddie – Jamie wedding.)

While it may take a little while longer to get some more exact specifics on what is to come with the crime show, we are at least happy to share now what some of the main cast members want. For more, check out what Marina Squerciati had to say to Deadline:

I didn’t get a relationship with Tracy [Spiridakos]. I have talked about that in the press. That made me sad. I would love to see a female relationship blossom on this show. I really love Toya [Turner], and she’s a fresh voice on the show. I also feel like [Kim is] a bit of a mentor to Cook (Turner), and I’d love to see that grow as well. I think the relationship with Dante (Benjamin Levy Aguilar) is gonna be a bit damaged. I don’t know that she’s gonna be in the friendship circle for a while, and I’d love to see that and see where it takes us.

Of course, we always want to see more friendships on the show! However, at the same time, this is a dark crime show and just like there wasn’t time for a wedding, there also is not a lot of time to show fun bonds on-screen.

