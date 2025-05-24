Chicago PD season 13: What will the Voight fallout be?

As we do start to look more and more towards Chicago PD season 13, it does feel like we are entering a new era for some characters — some good and some bad.

When it comes to Ruzek and Burgess, for example, there are some reasons to celebrate. They are now married! However, the news regarding Voight is a good bit more grim. He had Reid killed while managing to avoid a lot of suspicion … but not that of Chapman. She recognizes more of who he really is now, and it is also clear to us that the evolution of this guy has its limits. He may have changed to a certain extent from the early days of the show, but are some parts of him still the same? It certainly feels that way.

In speaking on all of this further in a new interview with Deadline, and in particular the Chapman – Voight dynamic, here is some of what showrunner Gwen Sigan had to say:

“Voight certainly crossed a moral line that she can’t support. He also made it very clear to her the boundary in their relationship. There would be no ‘more,’ and she heard him this time. I think Chapman always knew on some level that Voight is incapable of an intimate relationship, but she cared for him anyway — she was willing to give more than receive until that finale. Moving forward, their relationship is going to be complicated/messy — it needs to be professional now, but I don’t think Voight was even fully conscious of how much she was there for him and what it meant to him. He’ll be feeling that change and loss of companionship for sure.”

For those of you hoping for a Voight romance, here’s your sign that it is probably not in the cards right now — and a certain amount of patience is best. If anything more does happen with him on that front, it feels like a story best saved for the end of the series.

What do you most want to see between Voight and Chapman, if anything, on Chicago PD moving forward?

