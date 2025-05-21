Chicago PD season 13 premiere date hopes over at NBC

Following what you see tonight on NBC, it makes sense to want a Chicago PD season 13 premiere date. With that, what can we say about it now?

First and foremost, it simply feels right to note that you are going to see more of the police drama coming and that is not something to worry about at all. Instead, simply be concerned with when the cast and crew could come back! There is not a lot of definite insight about that yet, but it does feel reasonably clear that it is going to happen either in late September or early October. This is not a franchise that has radically changed things up in this department, with the only exceptions being times where you have circumstances unfolding due to the pandemic or industry strikes.

As for what the story of Chicago PD moving forward will be, we also do not anticipate there being any sort of huge changes that come about there, either. Odds are, you are going to have a season-long character who could be somewhat similar to Reid, a person who clearly played a pretty significant role in everything in season 12. Meanwhile, there will be isolated personal arcs along the way as well. This is a series that has tried to mix things up the past few years, but there is an overall format that is going to continue here.

Now if there is something else largely worth reporting right now, it is that (unfortunately) you are probably going to see cast members absent for certain episodes, which has been a recent trend. Also, do not be shocked in the event that you end up seeing a smaller episode count. This may be due to a lot of cost-cutting measures that are hitting the industry all across the board here.

