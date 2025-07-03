The Boys season 5: Jack Quaid sets stage for ‘great finale’

Filming for The Boys season 5 recently wrapped up and now, we come to the next phase of what is sure to be an agonizing process: Waiting to get more information about when it will premiere. There is a new season of Gen V coming to tide us over, but also remember that this is one of those shows with a ton of special effects. We’ll consider ourselves lucky if it arrives at some point next summer.

So while we wait, why not get a tease from someone who just finished filming in Jack Quaid?

In a far-reaching interview with The Hollywood Reporter promoting Heads of State, the actor behind Hughie Campbell said the following about finishing the Prime Video hit:

“I’m really proud of what we’ve accomplished this season. I think it’s a great finale, which is a hard thing to do in TV … I’m happy that Eric Kripke got to make the ending he intended, and he did a great job. So I’m excited for you guys to see it.”

There are not a lot of details out there about The Boys season 5 but at this point, we do think it is fair to note the following: Hughie is in big trouble. He and several of his friends have been captured amidst Homelander’s attempts to take out and imprison many of his opponents. He’s already been the most powerful Super in the world and now, he has the military behind him. We do not need to tell you that this could end up being a substantial problem, no? Starlight is one of the few people who could save him, but she may need to recruit a little bit of help along the way.

Fingers crossed that the aforementioned Gen V at least sets the stage for the final season — and that the ending is 100% worth all of Quaid’s hype.

What do you most want to see when it comes to the end of The Boys?

