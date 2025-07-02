The Boys season 5, and the series, officially wraps filming

If you love The Boys and feel like getting emotional tonight, buckle up — the content of this article could be a bumpy ride.

In a new post on Twitter, executive producer Eric Kripke confirmed that production is wrapped on the final season in Toronto. We know that there is still a LOT of work to come before the series comes back on Prime Video, and that includes editing, adding digital effects, scoring the music, or any ADR work that the cast has to do with their lines. In the meantime, there is another season of Gen V coming; if we are lucky, The Boys will arrive in the late spring or the summer next year.

As for the primary storyline, it can be summed up with the following: Trying to stop Homelander at all costs. He and other Vought “heroes” are being deputized, with the goal here being to basically take out Starlight and/or anyone who is a dissenter. Most of the good guys are currently captured, and it could be up to the likes of Starlight and (possibly) A-Train in order to save them. There’s going to be a lot of action; we also tend to think that there’s going to be more dark content than ever. Some of the classic humor could still be there, but how much that is advertised in advance remains to be seen.

Now, the final season of The Boys is not going to be the end of the franchise; there is a good chance that Gen V lives on beyond it, and that is without mentioning the Vought Rising prequel that will star Jensen Ackles and Aya Cash. There is always a chance of something more but at the same time, we can’t sit here and say that anything is officially confirmed.

