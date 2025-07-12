Poker Face season 3: Will Alex return? EP says…

One day removed from the Poker Face season 2 finale, we do tend to think there is a lot to discuss, especially via Alex. In the latter portion of the episode, we saw her and Charlie careen off the cliff in a car. Natasha Lyonne’s character is okay, and managed to hitchhike her way out.

As for Alex? Well, let’s just say that we never saw the Iguana’s body and by virtue of that alone, it does feel like the door could be open to seeing her again in some shape or form.

Speaking to The Hollywood Reporter, executive producer Rian Johnson very-much indicated that it makes a lot of sense to bring Patti Harrison’s character back, even if he stopped a little bit short of saying it is 100% going to take place:

The notion that this person is out there somewhere in the world and Charlie Cale has her Moriarty, her Lex Luthor, is very exciting. It opens up a whole realm of possibilities, and also I adore Patti. I think she’s so talented and wonderful, and the idea of finding a way to loop her back in would be very, very cool.

Johnson also noted in the same interview that he firmly expects that there are a lot of conversations coming about a third season over the near future, and given both the critical and commercial success here, it is honestly hard to imagine a scenario in which the series does not come back. Why wouldn’t Peacock want to make that happen? That’s especially the case if it gets another 12-episode season, as they can allow that to play out over a fairly long period of time.

