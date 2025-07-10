Poker Face season 3: EP on story possibilities

We should note that as of this writing, there is no official renewal for Poker Face season 3 over at Peacock — and yet, we are hopeful. How can you not be? This show is not only critically acclaimed, but week in and week out, it has delivered a sort of nostalgic programming that is rare these days on the medium. It easily makes us eager for whatever the future is going to be.

Ultimately, you can argue that the season 2 finale only amplifies some of that further. After all, Charlie has a significant rival for the first time in Alex, who is one of the most dangerous assassins in the entire world. Meanwhile, Luca has also told her that moving forward, he may have no choice but to arrest her if their paths ever cross. This is a different sort of stakes than we’ve ever seen with the show before, so it is something to be aware of at the moment.

Speaking in a new interview with Variety, showrunner Tony Tost admitted that there have not been too many conversations yet about the finale. Yet, it does also seem like there are some interesting plans currently being considered already:

We haven’t really talked about what Season 3 would look like, or if there’s going to be one. I’m in Arkansas right now, I’m kind of R&R from a busy last year and a half, so those are all future conversations down the line. But I do think there’s some stuff set up now that we have Alex, Luca and Charlie. Whether it’s the end of the series or just the end of the season, hopefully it’s satisfying in either iteration.

For now, we’re crossing our fingers and hoping for news in the next few weeks. After all, there is no real reason to keep us waiting longer than that!

