Poker Face season 2 finale: Is Alex dead, or did she survive?

The season 2 finale of Poker Face has come and gone, so we certainly need to spend a moment talking all about the central twist. As it turns out, the Iguana had been hiding in plain sight from the start! Patti Harrison’s character of Alex was actually the deadliest assassin in the world, someone who finally met her match in Charlie Cale.

After all, it turns out that Alex is the only person alive (at least so far) who has been able to lie to Charlie without her being aware of it. That’s a fascinating twist for a Moriarty … that is, if Alex is still alive after the car went over the cliff.

Well, here is the thing: We never saw Alex die, and her body was not discovered after the fact. Speaking to Vulture, Harrison herself certainly leaves it open that her character could still be out there:

Realistically, she probably slinked into the grass, or she jumped out of the car in time. I haven’t seen the episode. I’m protesting watching it, because I wanted my character to stay good the whole time and actually open up her own sort of bakery and boutique where she sells really expensive soap. But they’re like, “No, she’s got to be an assassin.” And I was like, “F— this s—! There’s so much bad in the world, let’s write someone that’s good, and makes verbena and lavender candles that cost $150.”

We certainly think that in the event that a season 3 happens, we are absolutely going to see Harrison come back in some shape or form. The struggle will be waiting to see it. This is just too good of a character to leave in the dust!

What did you think about the events of the Poker Face season 2 finale on Peacock?

