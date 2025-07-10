Poker Face season 3: Is it renewed, canceled at Peacock?

Following the season 2 finale of Poker Face this week on Peacock, is there anything more that we can say regarding season 3?

Of course, we tend to think that this is one of those situations where you really do not have to worry about the long-term future for so long. How in the world do you not bring the Natasha Lyonne series back for more? The series so far has been tremendously critically acclaimed and beyond that, it seems to have a really dedicated following. If you are the folks at the streaming service, why wouldn’t you want to see it back for more?

Ultimately, our feeling is that Peacock just didn’t feel a need to throw a renewal out there until the finale, but that news will come out before too long. The larger question that we have to wonder is just when a third season is going to air, and that may take some time! We recognize that the wait between seasons 1 and 2 could have been in part due to the industry strikes of 2023. Yet, at the same time we’d be surprised to see Charlie Cale back at some point in 2026; more than likely, we are looking at 2027 and that is honestly okay.

So what is the story going to be?

Well, we do not think there needs to be any major reason to shake things up format-wise. One of the real charms of Poker Face as a show is that it is more than happy to embrace its procedural leanings at every turn — and it also makes it easier to work with a lot of guest stars. You may not be able to get anyone for a really long period of time, but a few weeks to film one episode? That is definitely possible -Matt

