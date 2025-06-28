Poker Face season 3: Will Charlie Cale’s sister return?

At the time of this writing, we know that there is technically no Poker Face season 3 renewal over at Peacock. Yet, could it still happen?

Well, this is an instance where we do not have to spend much time beating around the bush: We’d be shocked if it didn’t! The second season proved to be a pretty enormous success, so much so that it is easy to imagine the streaming service wanting more. Even though there are only two more episodes left this season, we don’t think the streaming service is sitting around and wondering what to do. At some point they will figure out the best way to announce more, and it is really just a matter of when.

Because of all of that, we are left in the rather-fun position where we can sit back and really just pose some big questions. Take, for starters, what guest stars will appear, or who could return. Could Charlie Cale’s sister be among them?

Well, for the time being, let’s just say that Clea DuVall is open to it. Speaking on the subject further to Variety, she indicated that her return (whether it be as a performer or a director) is really up to Natasha Lyonne and Rian Johnson:

I would do anything Natasha and Rian asked me to do.

Of course, we want to see more of Charlie’s life and her history — though we imagine that Poker Face as a show is only going to give you so much. After all, there is something to be said for letting a few things linger and living up to the mystery for a while.

