Severance season 2 finale: Britt Lower on Helly, Helena question

We know that there were a ton of major questions asked at the conclusion of the Severance season 2 finale, with a huge one for Helly in particular. After all, was that really her running through the halls of Lumon with Mark, or was it Helena?

Ultimately, what we saw for the first few episodes of this season is the sort of thing that understandably raises all of these questions and while it would be great to have a clear answer, we didn’t expect one. Well, let’s just say that we are now lucky, as Britt Lower has now given us a good sense as to what is really going on here.

In a new interview following the finale with the Los Angeles Times, Lower gave us a clear sense as to who exactly we were watching at the end of that season:

That’s Helly R. in the final episode. But I think, in [Episode 9], Dylan has thrown some doubt in her own understanding of herself. She’s lost this father figure in Irving and then she’s lost this brother figure because Dylan seems to have turned his back on her, at least in that episode. When Mark, at the beginning of [Episode 10], presents her with this chance for him to get to live in some capacity, and she’s just seen her weird dad, who’s told her, “Oh, I see Kier in you,” it cast some doubt inside of herself that she has a family anymore.

I think when Dylan comes back and to the vending machine and the marching band [is playing] and he’s on her side, then all of a sudden she’s standing on a desk remembering Irving and remembering that their half-lives are worth fighting for, I think she just runs to go see Mark one last time. Maybe there’s a chance they can do this all together. For all they know, if he crosses that barrier, they’re going to take down Lumon entirely and all of these innies are going to get wiped away. I think it’s just gut instinct that she runs.

Ultimately, we do think that there is something really sweet about the relationship between Mark and Helly but in the end, there is also this inevitable fear that we are gearing up towards some sort of terrible end. After all, what is Lumon going to do with Innie Mark now? The only saving grace he has right now is that Jame Eagan does see Kier in Helly, and she may require Mark to be around.

What did you think about the Mark – Helly ending to the Severance season 2 finale?

