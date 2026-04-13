Stick season 2 premiere date: An April 2026 update

Is there a chance that we are going to be hearing more about a Stick season 2 premiere date between now and the end of April? Obviously, we understand at this point anyone who is starting to get a little impatient. A good bit of time has passed now since the end of season 1 and by virtue of that, the demand is certainly there. It may be even more so now that another Apple TV comedy in Shrinking recently wrapped up its run.

Here is the good news when it comes to the Owen Wilson golf comedy: Filming wrapped not too long ago on the latest batch of episodes. Through that, it is our hope that the post-production period will not take too long.

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Here is the real question that you do still have to think about here if you are Apple: Is there any real reason to rush the new season along? While Shrinking is over there are still a lot of other comedies they have on the schedule coming up. That includes a new chapter of Ted Lasso this summer plus Bad Monkey presumably not too long after that.

From where we sit, our general feeling is that we are going to be lucky to see the show come back at some point this fall and in the interim, we’ll have a chance to sit back and speculate more on what some of the stories could be — or, whether or not there are going to be some other guest stars from the golf world coming. It feels like this is one that a lot of people would want to be a part of, mostly because it is fairly optimistic and within that, it does something good in order to grow the game.

What are you the most eager to see moving into Stick season 2 when it arrives?

Do you have any big story hopes? Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back to get some other updates.

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