Severance season 3 premiere date hopes at Apple TV+

In the midst of our Severance season 2 finale discussions this week at Apple TV+, why not also discuss the season 3 future?

First and foremost here, let’s just take a moment to discuss the super-obvious — there is going to be another chapter coming. Even if the streaming service has not technically renewed anything at the moment, there is no reason to think that it is going anywhere. This is one of the biggest shows in the history of the streaming service; it and Ted Lasso are really the only two that we’d argue have made an inescapable impact on television all over the globe.

So when will a third season premiere? We know that it can be cynical to sit here and say that it will be another three seasons, but it does feel like Apple and the producers don’t want that. There were a lot of mitigating factors in the wait between seasons 1 and 2, with the WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes leading to a significant pause in production. We know that work is already being done on the story of next season, and fingers crossed that will lead to filming starting up before the end of the year — and if not then, early 2026.

For the time being, our hope is that Severance is back in the first few months of 2027. Yes, two years is still a long wait for scripted television, but this is an incredibly expensive show and when you look around at series like House of the Dragon and The Boys, a 24-month wait is becoming pretty standard. So long as we are still getting ten great episodes on the other side, we are going to be happy.

What do you most want to see moving into Severance season 3 when it does eventually air?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, come back — there are some more updates on the way.

