Severance season 3: Ben Stiller hopeful for shorter wait

As fantastic as Severance season 2 has been from start to finish, we understand that there is a major criticism: The long wait.

After all, it basically took three years for the Adam Scott series to come back to Apple TV+, and there were a number of reasons for that. First and foremost, remember that the industry strikes of 2023 shut down production for a long period of time, and there were some shifts in the story by the time that everyone eventually came back.

Here is the good news — speaking on the New Heights podcast, executive producer and director Ben Stiller noted that “the plan is not to [wait for three years] … Hopefully we’ll be announcing what the plan is very soon.”

Now, we should note that on some levels, it is really weird that there is not an official season 3 premiere date yet. However, you can also argue that this is such a foregone conclusion that at the end of the day, it really does not matter so much! The only thing that does is the fact that Severance is almost assuredly coming back and through that, you’ve got a lot of great content to be excited about.

Of course, what form season 3 looks like is the mystery for now, especially given that it feels like almost everything could turn on a dime in the finale. What is Cobel about to do with Innie Mark? Can he really trust her, and is Irving gone from the show for good? There is so much to wonder about and yet, also a chance that we are not about to get a lot of answers.

What do you most want to see moving into Severance season 3?

Also, when do you think it will realistically premiere, provided a renewal is greenlit soon? Share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, come back — there are some more updates on the way.

