Severance season 2 episode 10 (finale) teaser: A baby goat?

In just a matter of days, you are going to have a chance to see Severance season 2 episode 10 — the big finale is set to be here! Also, are the goats actually poised to return?

Well, courtesy of a new teaser from Apple TV+, we have a slightly better sense of what is to come — and at least one baby goat is being thrust into the picture.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube to get more SEVERANCE reviews!

If you head over to the streaming service’s official Instagram now, you can see a sneak preview for what lies ahead, one that puts first and foremost a small goat being carted through the hallway in a basket. What is going on here? We’d love to save that this is tied to the true purpose of Mammalians Nurturable, while at the same time, a lot of the goats we saw there previously with Gwendoline Christie there were adults. This raises the possibility that there is a lot more coming up than first meets the eye.

The challenge for the finale is pretty darn simple: Trying to figure out a way in which to tie up all of the various loose ends for this season, or at least some of them. Remember for a moment here that this season, we have seen already the likes of goats, Gemma, Cobel’s backstory, Irving being shipped off, Dylan trying to quit, Helena vs. Helly, and a whole lot more. It feels almost impossible for the powers-that-be to try and get all of this on-screen; luckily, it feels mostly inevitable that a season 3 is going to be ordered. There will be a chance for more answers, but how quickly do you rush into making some of that happen? Time will tell.

Related – Be sure to get some more news on Severance now, including what else is coming

What do you most want to see at this point moving into the Severance season 2 finale?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back for some other updates.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







