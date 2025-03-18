Severance season 2 episode 10 (finale) teaser: A baby goat?

Severance season 2
Photo: Apple TV+

In just a matter of days, you are going to have a chance to see Severance season 2 episode 10 — the big finale is set to be here! Also, are the goats actually poised to return?

Well, courtesy of a new teaser from Apple TV+, we have a slightly better sense of what is to come — and at least one baby goat is being thrust into the picture.

If you head over to the streaming service’s official Instagram now, you can see a sneak preview for what lies ahead, one that puts first and foremost a small goat being carted through the hallway in a basket. What is going on here? We’d love to save that this is tied to the true purpose of Mammalians Nurturable, while at the same time, a lot of the goats we saw there previously with Gwendoline Christie there were adults. This raises the possibility that there is a lot more coming up than first meets the eye.

The challenge for the finale is pretty darn simple: Trying to figure out a way in which to tie up all of the various loose ends for this season, or at least some of them. Remember for a moment here that this season, we have seen already the likes of goats, Gemma, Cobel’s backstory, Irving being shipped off, Dylan trying to quit, Helena vs. Helly, and a whole lot more. It feels almost impossible for the powers-that-be to try and get all of this on-screen; luckily, it feels mostly inevitable that a season 3 is going to be ordered. There will be a chance for more answers, but how quickly do you rush into making some of that happen? Time will tell.

What do you most want to see at this point moving into the Severance season 2 finale?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back for some other updates.

