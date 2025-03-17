Severance season 2 episode 10 (finale): Who wants revenge?

With the Severance season 2 finale coming to Apple TV+ a little bit later in the week, there is certainly a lot that you can expect.

So what will be front and center over the course of the 70+ minutes that this finale lasts? Of course, a lot of it is going to revolve around Outie Mark doing more or less whatever he can to try and get back Gemma. He’s been trying to reintegrate and yet, at the same time, it feels clear that he has not been able to do that fully as of yet. Cobel claims to be helping him, but can she be trusted?

It feels pretty obvious and clear at this point that Mark wants a certain measure of vengeance. However, she is far from the only person who does. Speaking to The Hollywood Reporter, here is what Jen Tullock (who plays Mark’s sister Devon) had to say about where things stand for her own character:

Her fear for Mark was certainly her entry point. But as Ricken has acquiesced to Lumon’s pitch for his book, she’s so activated that by the time she discovers what they’ve done to Gemma, she’s ready for blood.

Can she get it? The hard thing about Devon right now is that she has no direct access at this point to Lumon, and she is totally reliant on whatever Mark is able to do … but is it Innie Mark or Outie Mark? Everything is so clouded by the fact that these two are both similar and different at the same exact time.

In the end, let’s just hope that Severance will find a way to stick the landing on one of the boldest, strangest seasons of TV we’ve seen in quite some time.

What do you think that we are poised to see transpire in the Severance season 2 finale?

