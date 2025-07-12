Dexter: Resurrection spoilers: Will Angela Bishop ever appear?

In the premiere of Dexter: Resurrection, we learned that Angela Bishop is a major reason why Dexter Morgan is free. She covered up for him after previously telling Batista she thought he was the Bay Harbor Butcher. That in itself will make Angel more curious as to get answers, no?

Given Angela’s knowledge of Dexter, it made some sense that Julia Jones would eventually reprise her New Blood role this season. However, it now does not seem that this is going to happen. Speaking to Entertainment Weekly, showrunner Clyde Phillips confirms that you are not going to be seeing Angela around this season. Does that mean she’s gone for good? Not necessarily.

Phillips added to the aforementioned publicly that Angela’s comments towards Batista are going to be the sort of thing that really drives David Zayas’ character for the rest of the season:

“What I can tell you is that Dexter becomes Batista’s white whale, and he is obsessed with bringing him to justice … And that will play out through the season. The season gets more exciting each episode, and Angel plays a huge part in the last third of the season.”

Our hope remains that Zayas becomes a major part of the entirety of the series, mostly because we do have that worst-case scenario in our head where Dexter kills him off at the end of the season and 100% we do not want that. Angel is one of the best characters within the whole franchise and someone who we can confidently say is inherently good. How many other people in this world really inspire the same amount of confidence?

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

