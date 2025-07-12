Dexter: Resurrection season 1 episode 3: The threat of Claudette

We know that a lot of Dexter: Resurrection so far has been based around nostalgia and/or big names. Is that changing? Well, if nothing else, it does seem like there is an intriguing rival being thrown into the mix here in Claudette Wallace.

Based on what we know about the character right now, it does feel as though she is really good at her job. She is thorough, while at the same time, also sniffing around Harrison already. We know what he did and soon enough, she could have all of it figured out. If Dexter catches wind, is this going to cause her to jump into protective mode? We do tend to think there is a good chance that this is the case.

Of course, there is only so much that showrunner Clyde Phillips is able to say on the subject of Claudette, but speaking to Variety, he explained why she in particular was brought in:

We wanted to go with somebody that is formidable. Dexter has always been a little bit smarter. But nobody’s smarter than Detective Claudette Wallace. We really want it to feel as if Dexter has met his match. It will get much more intricate, complicated, exciting and humorous. And it will all come to an amazing culmination this season.

What makes the season interesting to us personally is that there are two different people who could perhaps be threats — and for a completely different reason. After all, remember for a moment here that Dexter has Batista back in his world and at this point, we don’t think that he is the sort of person who is going to stop until he gets answers on the Bay Harbor Butcher.

How do you think the Claudette story will evolve on Dexter: Resurrection?

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

