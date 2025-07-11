Dexter: Resurrection season 1 episode 3 spoilers: First details!

As we look towards Dexter: Resurrection season 1 episode 3 on Showtime next week, does a single story stand out?

Well, the first order of business here is to consider everything that we saw over the course of the two hours tonight, starting off with the fact that Dexter Morgan now has his first target in the Dark Passenger. This is someone who has stolen his moniker without even knowing it, but is also doing terrible things by murdering rideshare drivers across the city. This may be the kill that restarts Dexter doing some of what he does best — but will it also get him found out?

If you look below, you can see the full Dexter: Resurrection season 1 episode 3 synopsis with more news on what lies ahead:

“Dexter tries to carefully balance attempts to help get him acclimated.”

What does that even mean? Well, it may have something to do with him wanting to kill, but also having to find the right way to go about it. We are talking here about a guy who is now in his fifties, living in a new city, and also still recovering from a near-fatal situation that left him in a coma for ten weeks. He can’t just murder people in the same way that he used to! To go along with all of that, he is going the hope of a reconciliation with Harrison to think about.

As for Uma Thurman’s Charley…

Well, based on what we saw in the premiere, it feels possible that she may cross paths with Dexter soon enough. She seems to have a knack for tracking killers, and all of this may also lead to the eventual introduction of Peter Dinklage as Leon Prater.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

