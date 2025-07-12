Criminal Minds: Evolution season 19: Will Daniel Henney return?

Given that The Wheel of Time has been canceled, is there a chance Daniel Henney turns up on Criminal Minds: Evolution season 19? Make no mistake, we would love to see this happen! Of course, wanting it and actually getting it are two totally different things.

The thing here is that on paper, getting Daniel back may seem easier than it actually is, mostly because TV shows operate on a specific timeline. For example, you do not want to write a full season not knowing if he will be available or not, and that is something that we’ve heard more about now courtesy of showrunner Erica Messer.

Speaking to TVLine, here is some of the executive producer had to say about wanting him back:

“Oh man, I would love to [have Daniel Back, but] we started our writers room [for Season 19] months ago … We carefully plot these things out and [scripts were locked down] before Wheel of Time was over. Look, I’ll never say never, right? But for Season 19, anyway, we already had our season plotted before we knew the [cancellation] news. But we love Daniel. We love him.”

Our feeling on this now is somewhat simple: If there is a season 20 and Henney is at that point available, we do think there is a good chance that he would have at least an arc. Out of all the former cast members for the show, he seems to be the one most likely to turn back up. Shemar Moore, after all, is reprising Hondo on a brand-new series at this point in SWAT Exiles. We just have to see how long Paramount+ would like to keep the show around.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

